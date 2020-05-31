UP Records Highest Single-day Spike of 378 Covid-19 Cases, Tally Tops 8,000; Four More Die

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded its biggest single-day jump yet of 378 COVID-19 cases which took the total past the 8,000 mark, while four new fatalities were also reported, officials said. With the fresh deaths, the toll rose to 217, a Health department official said.

"One death each was reported from Agra, Meerut, Deoria and Gorakhpur," Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said in a statement.

As many as 378 fresh cases were also reported during the day, which took the total to 8,075, he said. Later, Agarwal said, "The 378 fresh COVID-19 cases is so far the highest number of fresh cases reported in a single day."

Of the 217 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the state, Agra leads the tally with 41, followed by Meerut (27), Aligarh (15), Firozabad (13), Moradabad (12) and Kanpur Nagar (11).

Of the 378 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, 49 were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 33 in Ghaziabad, 20 from Deoria, 19 each from Ghazipur and Firozabad and 16 from Lucknow.

As many as 14 were reported from Varanasi, 13 each from Meerut, Jaunpur and Sambhal, and 10 from Maharajganj. So far, 4,843 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The count of active cases in the state stands at 3,015, the official said.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Today, we have achieved a target given by the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). We have made arrangements of establishing more than 1 lakh beds under three-tier medical system of L1, L2 and L3 hospitals in the state."