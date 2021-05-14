UP Records Sharp Decline in Active Cases, Infections Fall Below 2L for First Time Since April 30

A new mechanism to ‘test, track and treat’ adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government has helped contain the rapid spread of the pandemic in its second eave with active COVID-19 cases on Friday dropping below the 2 lakh-mark for the first time since the end of last month.

At present, there are 1,93,815 active cases – the tally had reached 3,10,784 cases on April 30. The state registered a drop in more than 1.17 lakh cases in about two weeks leading to a flattened curve.

For the 13th straight day, the state reported more recovery of patients and new cases. A total of 15,747 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 15 days, while 26,179 patients recovered from the infection. The state has conducted over 2.63 lakh tests — 1,21,000 RT-PCR — in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has, so far, administered more than 1.45 crore doses of vaccine against the virus. As many as 1,14,67,023 people have received their first dose, while 31,16,480 people have received both the doses.

Of this, 3,15,532 jabs have been administered to beneficiaries aged 18-44 across 18 districts of the state. To ramp up the vaccination drive, people aged 18-44 will also be inoculated at all the divisional headquarters from Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here