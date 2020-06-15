INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UP Reports 18 More Deaths, 476 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Taking the Total to 14,091

A migrant worker carrying his father on his back has his temperature checked before getting themselves registered for a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. (REUTERS/File)

A migrant worker carrying his father on his back has his temperature checked before getting themselves registered for a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. (REUTERS/File)

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,610 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 5,064 active COVID-19 cases now, he said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Share this:

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 476 new cases, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 417 with the coronavirus tally reaching 14,091.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,610 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 5,064 active COVID-19 cases now, he said.

He said 13,388 tests were conducted in UP on Sunday and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace workers who have returned from other parts of the country.

Till now, over 16.46 lakh returnees have been tracked and samples of 455 of them have been sent for testing, according to the principal secretary.

The state government's 1.21 lakh surveillance teams have surveyed over 92 lakh homes and covered 4.69 crore people, he said, adding that the Aarogya Setu mobile application is also being used to track suspected patients.

"Acting on alerts generated by the app, 81,339 people were called and given advice," he said.

Share this:
Next Story