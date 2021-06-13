UP Reports 468 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in Over Two Months; Positivity Rate Dips to 0.1%

The downward trend of fresh Covid-19 cases continue in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported less then 500 infections in last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh recorded 468 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months. The state has has also been registering a steep decline in the number of active Covid cases as the figure has dropped from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 8,986 now, a remarkable reduction by 97.10 percent.

With measures such as the intensive ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial ‘Corona Curfews’, the UP government adopted a multipronged approach to minimise the devastating impact of the pandemic, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.1 per cent.

While the state conducts aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate — which shows the level of infections among people — has been registering a steady decline for several days.

Ramping up of daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave. True to the spirit of ‘trace, test, and treat’ policy, more than three lakh tests are being conducted every day in UP. The state has tested as many as 5,33,45,463 samples for the novel Coronavirus infection so far.

Twenty-five oxygen plants were already functional in the state before the government took the step of constructing more to ensure the availability of sufficient amount of medical oxygen in view of any possible future requirement.

