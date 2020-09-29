UP Reports 63 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 4,000 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 5,715, while 4,069 fresh cases took the tally to 3,84,856. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 52,160. The state reported 4,069 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, he said.

Till now, 3,36,981 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is 85.34 per cent. He also informed that 1.60 lakh tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and so far over 99 lakh samples in the state have been tested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor