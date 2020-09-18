UP Reports 98 More COVID-19 Deaths; Tally Climbs To 3.42 Lakh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 98 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 4,869, while 6,494 fresh cases took the infection tally to 3,42,788. The state now has 67,825 active COVID-19 cases and 2,70,094 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

On Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases were 3,36,294. Taking it into account the fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours were 6,494. Prasad said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.79 per cent. He said more than 1.55 lakh tests were conducted on Thursday and the total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state has crossed 82.85 lakh, which is the maximum in the country.

Of the 67,825 active cases, 35,124 patients are in home isolation, which is 51.78 per cent of the total active cases. “So far, 1,73,782 people have opted for home isolation in the state and of them over 1.38 lakh have completed their isolation period and have recovered,” he added.

