UP Reports Only 21 Fresh Cases Out of 1.87 Lakh Samples Tested in Last 24 Hours

In what could be termed as a major boost to Uttar Pradesh in the fight against the novel coronavirus, as many as 23 Uttar Pradesh districts with active and fresh Covid-19 cases declining to zero. Amethi, Baghpat, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur and Unnao have become Covid-free districts in UP.

With an emphasis on strict screening, treatment and vaccination have added to Uttar Pradesh’s success in checking the Covid-curve, the state’s recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6 per cent.

With the highest testing, highest recovery rate, lowest test positivity rate and aggressive vaccination, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a clear winner in combating coronavirus as the State’s Covid condition shows a healthier picture in comparison to all other States.

In what comes as a big relief, none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh has reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately.

Indicating signs that the dangerous virus is receding, as many as 62 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas the other 13 districts reported new cases in just single digits.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the active caseload in the most populous State to 269, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is 0 per cent.

The active caseload, which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has been reduced by over 99 per cent. The State has been successful in bringing down the transmission levels by restricting the fresh cases below 100 for 50 days.

Out of the 1,87,638 samples tested in the last 24 hours, as many as 21 tested positive. In the same period, another 17 patients also recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of over 16,86,182 people so far.

Proactive measures such as the stringent ‘trace, test & treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial Corona curfews to eradicate the pandemic, the

UP government has left no stone unturned to minimise its devastating impact, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.006 per cent, the lowest in the country.

