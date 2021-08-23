UP Reports Only 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; No New Infections in 69 Districts

Uttar Pradesh on Monday witnessed the steepest decline in the number of fresh cases as the state logged new infections below 10 for the first time since the second wave surge.

Eliminating the second Covid-19 wave, the most populous state limited the number of fresh infections to 7, making it the lowest daily-case count for Uttar Pradesh so far.

Continuing the downward trend, Uttar Pradesh has been maintaining the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — at 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the active caseload in the most populous state to 362, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

Despite registering a steady decline in the number of fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh has been pushing for more testing. Under the State’s ‘Covid Control Model’, Covid-19 testing has been one of the most-stressed upon weapons against the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh has tested the maximum number of samples so far - over 7.07 crore - followed by Maharashtra’s 5.22 crore.

True to the spirit of the ‘trace, test, and treat’ policy, as many as 1,53,280 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which over 1.10 lakh were RT PCR examinations.

In what comes as a major relief, none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh has reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately.

Indicating signs that the dangerous virus is receding from the State, as many as 69 districts reported no case of infection in the last 24 hours, whereas 6 districts reported new cases in just single digits.

