UP Result 2020 at upresults.nic.in: In a First, UP Board Results to be Announced from Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj

UP Result 2020 | In a first, the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate results will be announced from Lucknow, and not Prayagraj. As per the official notice from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the UP Board results will be declared on June 27 (today) in Lucknow at 12pm in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma at the Lok Bhawan and the scores will be available for access at upresults.nic.in. A video press conference has also been scheduled for the announcement.

Meanwhile, all the preparations for the declaration of results have been done by the UP Education Department. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, has written to ACS Information seeking permission to hold a press conference at the Lok Bhawan for the announcement of the results. The results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of April, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board results were declared on April 27.

Students can directly check their UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 by filling up the slots below:

More than 50 lakh students of classes 10 and 12, who had appeared for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations, can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in on Saturday.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the UP Board authorities will issue a digital mark sheet for now. The schools have been directed to make arrangements for downloading and issuing digitally signed mark sheets to the students. These digitally signed mark sheets will be acceptable for educational and employment purposes, as well. The Uttar Pradesh Board will first issue the digital mark sheets to the intermediate students so that students don’t face any difficulty in admission sessions.

The checking of the answer sheets had started in the month of March, but was halted briefly due to the coronavirus pandemic and then a countrywide lockdown. Later, as the third phase of the lockdown ended, the evaluation of the copies was resumed. From May 5, the evaluation procedure was resumed from the districts, which were coming under Green Zone. Later, the work of checking of the copies was resumed in the Orange Zone and then the Red Zone, as well. However, there was opposition from teachers’ organisations, but the government continued to evaluate the copies by adopting secure measures.

This year, the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations were conducted between February 18 and March 6. A total of 56, 89, 622 students had registered for the High School and Intermediate Board exams and the board had made arrangements to install CCTV cameras at many examination centers to prevent malpractices.