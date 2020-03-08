Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

UP Rights Panel Visits Muzaffarnagar Over Alleged Atrocities on Children During CAA Violence

The team, led by Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta and member Jaya Singh, visited the affected area and recorded statements of some people.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
UP Rights Panel Visits Muzaffarnagar Over Alleged Atrocities on Children During CAA Violence
A view of after Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police at Uparkot jama masjid Aligarh, Sunday,

Lucknow: A team of the Uttar Pradesh child rights body has visited Muzaffarnagar district to inquire into the alleged atrocities on children in violence during protests against the amended citizenship law last December. The team, led by Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Vishesh Gupta and member Jaya Singh, visited the affected area and recorded statements of some people. They have visited the Sadat hostel and Islamia Inter College on Arya Samaj Road, where violence took place.

Talking to reporters on Saturday evening, Gupta said the team had visited on the directive of the Supreme Court in connection with alleged atrocities on children during the violence on December 20. It would submit its report to the apex court through the state government. A person was shot dead and several people, including police personnel, were injured, and properties torched as violence broke out in the district during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Photogallery

