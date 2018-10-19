UP Sadhu Cuts Off His Genitals After Rumours of Love Affair Surface

In a bizarre incident, a sadhu allegedly cut off his genitals after several people accused him of having an affair with a woman.The man, identified as one Madani Baba, has been admitted to a hospital in Bamna district. The 28-year-old sadhu claimed that the allegations were a part of a conspiracy hatched by a group of people who were against the sadhu building an ashram on an empty land.He further alleged that the group had tarnished his image after rumours of him having an affair with a woman from the neighbouring area surfaced.Speaking to ANI, district hospital officer Balveer Singh said that the sadhu was a resident of Kamsin village and his treatment was underway. The district police have also launched an investigation into the case.