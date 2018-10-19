English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Sadhu Cuts Off His Genitals After Rumours of Love Affair Surface
The 28-year-old sadhu cut off his genitals after rumours of him dating a woman from the neighbouring area surfaced.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bamna, Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre incident, a sadhu allegedly cut off his genitals after several people accused him of having an affair with a woman.
The man, identified as one Madani Baba, has been admitted to a hospital in Bamna district. The 28-year-old sadhu claimed that the allegations were a part of a conspiracy hatched by a group of people who were against the sadhu building an ashram on an empty land.
He further alleged that the group had tarnished his image after rumours of him having an affair with a woman from the neighbouring area surfaced.
Speaking to ANI, district hospital officer Balveer Singh said that the sadhu was a resident of Kamsin village and his treatment was underway. The district police have also launched an investigation into the case.
The man, identified as one Madani Baba, has been admitted to a hospital in Bamna district. The 28-year-old sadhu claimed that the allegations were a part of a conspiracy hatched by a group of people who were against the sadhu building an ashram on an empty land.
He further alleged that the group had tarnished his image after rumours of him having an affair with a woman from the neighbouring area surfaced.
Speaking to ANI, district hospital officer Balveer Singh said that the sadhu was a resident of Kamsin village and his treatment was underway. The district police have also launched an investigation into the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is This Iron Man's Weapon to Defeat Thanos? See Leaked Pic
- Badhaai Ho Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Takes a Flying Start
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Booming Business: Little Girl Sells Out Cookie Stock at Canada Pot Shop
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...