UP Sainik School Becomes First-ever to Give Admission to Girl Cadets
The 15 have been given admission from Class 9, against the norm of admitting boys from Class 7, as authorities felt that girls of this age would be better equipped to cope with the ‘sainik’ environment.
The UP Sainik School in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, named after Captain Manoj Pandey, has admitted 15 girl cadets into its current batch of 450 students.
Lucknow: For the first time ever, a Sainik School has opened its gates to girl students. The UP Sainik School in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, named after Captain Manoj Pandey, has admitted 15 girl cadets into its current batch of 450 students.
The 15 have been given admission from Class 9, against the norm of admitting boys from Class 7, as authorities felt that girls of this age would be better equipped to cope with the ‘sainik’ environment.
The principal of the school, Col Amit Chatterjee said, “The girl cadets, who dream of joining the armed forces, formally attended the first lesson. We are among the first of 28 Sainik Schools and five military schools that allowed enrolment of girl cadets. A joint effort was made by the UP government and school administration to reach this historical decision to facilitate girl students getting defence training.”
The Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar Sainik School was also the very first of its kind to be established in India. The school, established in 1960, is the only one to come under the state government — others are under the Centre.
At present, there are a total of 450 cadets in the school. As per registrar Lt Col UP Singh, there were 4900 applications against the 65 seats for boys in Class 7, while 2500 hopefuls applied for the 15 girl seats in Class 9.
