Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to keep an eye on the situation arising in the state with crop sowing being affected in 15 districts due to lesser rainfall. The UP CM has instructed departments of agriculture, irrigation, relief, and revenue, among others, to stay on alert mode.

This year, till July 31, the state has received a total of 191.8 mm of rainfall, which is less than 353.65 mm in the year 2021 and 349.85 mm in the year 2020. Meanwhile, Agra was the only district that received normal (more than 120%) rainfall.

CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the government is determined to safeguard the interests of all farmers and if needed, it will also give financial assistance to farmers to ensure that not a single farmer suffers.

Firozabad, Etah, Hathras, Kheri, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%) while downpour in Mathura, Balrampur, Lalitpur, Etawah, Bhadohi, Ambedkar Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Ghazipur, Kannauj, Jalaun, Meerut, Sambhal, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Mirzapur have received below normal (60%-80%). There are 30 districts in the state where only 40% to 60% of the normal rainfall has been recorded while 19 districts have received less than 40 per cent rainfall. As per information, the sowing of Kharif crops has been affected in these districts.

Kanpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Gonda, Mau, Bahraich, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kaushambi, Ballia, Shravasti, Gautam Budh Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad and Rampur received only 40% of the rainfall as compared to normal. CM Yogi has instructed that special attention should be given to these districts.

The rainy season usually starts in Uttar Pradesh by June 15 and continues till September 15. Rainfall ensures the prosperity of agriculture. The monsoon is not normal this time. However, along with irrigation from natural rainwater, the irrigation facility has been improved by the government with the expansion of canals, and tube wells. Rampur has received only 18% of the rainfall as compared to normal, but till now 98% of the Kharif crop seeds have been sown here.

According to the meteorologists, the rainfall conditions will be normal in August and September. There are 15 districts where crop sowing is less than 75% of the target.

The UP Government has asked various departments including Agriculture, Irrigation, Relief, and Revenue-related departments to stay in alert mode. The departments have been asked to maintain continuous communication with farmers through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agricultural universities and agricultural scientists in each district.

