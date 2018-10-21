GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP School Teacher Beats 8-year-old Student to Death; Booked

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday. The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the victim's family member. Police are probing the matter.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
UP School Teacher Beats 8-year-old Student to Death; Booked
Banda (UP): A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has been booked after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him, police said Sunday.

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said.

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday. The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the victim's family member. Police are probing the matter, the officer added.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
