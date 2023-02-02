In a shocking incident, a school teacher was murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda while he was conducting online tuition for school children through the Zoom app. The entire sequence of events got recorded in the victim’s phone, leading to arrest of the accused.

A report in Times of India quoted police as saying that Krishna Kumar Yadav (35) was giving online tuitions on Monday when two local youths, Sandeep Kumar and Jagga Mishra, barged into his house and strangled him to death.

According to the report, Sandeep confessed that he used to stalk Krishna’s sister. “When Krishna came to know about it, he threatened Sandeep that he would report the matter to the police. Agitated over this, Sandeep and his aide, Jagga, murdered Krishna," the report quoted Gonda Kotwali SHO Rakesh Singh as saying.

Singh further said that the police have collected all the evidence in the case. He said that during investigation, the police screened the victim’s phone and found the footage of the Zoom meet in which he was teaching children and recording the session.

The report quoted police as saying that Krishna hailed from Ambedkarnagar and was a teacher at a private school. He used to take private classes in the evening.

“He taught Hindi and mathematics to the students of junior classes. On Monday evening, he was teaching a girl student when the two accused barged into his house and attacked him. Krishna’s phone fell on the ground, but the recording continued. The murder was captured on the phone. The accused also took away Rs 2,300 from the house,” a police officer was quoted.

Read all the Latest India News here