UP SC/ST Commission Issues Notice to AMU for Not Following Quota Rules

The Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission has issued a notice to Aligarh Muslim University for not following quota rules. The chairman of UP SC/ST Commission and former DGP Brij Lal claimed that AMU has failed to discharge its constitutional obligations in relation to reservation.The commission has sent a notice to the vice-chancellor of AMU and sought a reply by August 8. Brij Lal said, “Summons will be issued if the answer is not given within stipulated timeframe. The decision was taken after more than a dozen complaints were received.”While placing the AMU administration in the dock, Brij Lal said that by not giving reservation, thousands of children have been deprived of good education by AMU.On Tuesday, the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria met the authorities to discuss the issue. The move came after Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Monday, stating that the university should provide reservation to SC/ST candidates till the matter is decided by the apex court.Katheria had said, “I have asked the university to produce documents or legal proof to support their claim of being a minority institution. They have one month to prove the same. In case they fail to do so, they should implement reservation or the government should stop thegrant.”“If they are not a minority institution and are still not implementing the reservation for SC/ST candidates, then the government should not give them grants. The issue here is not about grants, but more about implementation of reservation,” added Katheria, while stating that in a week’s time, the NCSC will become party to the case of the university’s minority status, which is pending before the Supreme Court.