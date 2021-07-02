Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Down, UP Eases Lockdown Curbs: All You Need to Know

A total of 133 new cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest daily infection count since March 2021. The fresh cases have declined by more than 37,900 from its peak which was 38,055 on April 24, a remarkable reduction by over 99 per cent.

The state under its stringent T3 testing mechanism -‘Trace, Test and Treat’ conducted more than 2.70 Lakh Covid tests in the last 24 hours.

The state also became the first to breach the 55 million tests-frontier. As many as 5,83,82,501 samples have been tested for Covid-19 here. The state’s recovery rate has climbed up to a splendid 99 per cent, amid numerous COVID Control measures implemented by the state government.

Active Covid Cases have also drastically declined to 2,560.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has been registering a steady decline for several days. The TPR stands at 0.04 percent in Uttar Pradesh, the lowest in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed that for sustainable COVID-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and reiterated the need for Covid-appropriate behaviour and increased vaccination against the disease.

“Everyone must follow Covid-19 protocols and ensure 100 percent usage of masks, sanitisers along with social distancing and maintenance of personal hygiene. The transmission has been controlled however the virus still exists,” stated the CM while reviewing the current COVID situation in the state.

He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Tracing, Testing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination implemented with utmost seriousness will be effective in curbing any further spread.

Adityanath also announced further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in Uttar Pradesh. Under the new guidelines, which will come into effect from 7 am, July 5 onwards, all gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to stay open between 7 am and 9 pm, five days a week with strict compliance with Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

“In view of the improving covid condition in the state, gyms, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity from July 5,” asserted the Chief Minister in a high-level COVID review meeting held with senior officials on Friday.

The gyms in containment zones shall remain closed and those that will open will have to ensure social distancing. Specific markings must be made with sufficient distance to ensure social distancing in the premises.

The Chief Minister said that the government’s focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both ‘Lives and Livelihood’, while staying prepared for the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

None of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh reported more than 15 fresh cases of coronavirus infection.

As many as 24 districts reported no case of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas 49 districts reported new cases in single-digits.

Only 2 districts reported fresh cases in double digits.

