UP Sees Dip in New Coronavirus Cases Over Previous Day, Total Count Reaches 433

While the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh have jumped to 433 on Friday as per official figures till 6pm, a silver lining was observed by the government as the number of new cases came down to 23 in comparison to Thursday when the state reported new 51 positive cases.

Meanwhile, 12 patients who were being treated at Meerut Medical College have also been recovered and will be discharged from the hospital today.

The dip in the new positive cases is certainly a silver lining for Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other government officials are playing a pro-active role and monitoring the situation on a regular basis. The testing facilities have also been upgraded along with new laboratories established in the state.

Out of 433 positive cases so far in Uttar Pradesh, 245 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month.

The maximum number of coronavirus positive cases were reported from Agra i.e. 88, followed by 64 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and 44 cases in Meerut. Meanwhile, Lucknow and Ghaziabad reported 29 and 25 positive cases of Covid-19, respectively.

Other districts which reported positive cases are – Saharanpur (20), Shamli (17), Firozabad (11) and 10 in Sitapur.

As per official figures issued by Uttar Pradesh government, 4,901 symptomatic travellers have been identified in the state, while 8,771 people have been put under institutional quarantine facility. Till date, 45,915 travellers have completed their observation period of 28 days.

Around 9,332 people were tested in the state for novel coronavirus, out of which 8,798 were found negative while 433 were found positive. Test results of 101 people are still awaited.

So far, the state has recorded four deaths due to coronavirus, each from Agra, Basti, Meerut and Varanasi.

