UP Sets Record Covid Testing with Over 3.58 lakh People in a Day, 3,347 Fresh Cases in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh has set a new record of testing 3,58,273 people in 24 hours, making it the largest record of Covid testing in the country.

The positivity rate in the State has been reduced to 1%, while the recovery rate has crossed the figure of 95.1%. Within 26 days, UP has become the first State in the country to reduce the Corona active cases by 80%.

At present, there are 62,271 active Corona patients in the State. In comparison to the peak of April 30, the number of patients has decreased to 20% within 26 days. Carrying on the core mantra of test, trace and treatment of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the recovery rate of corona patients in UP has crossed 95.1%. The decline in new cases continues and the State reported a total of 3,371 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, while 10,540 people were discharged.

By testing 3,58,273 tests in 24 hours, the State government has set the biggest record so far. UP is the only State to do so many tests in a day. In this, 1,48,000 samples have been sent from different districts for RTPCR.

The Yogi government has also intensified the vaccination campaign for the 18 to 44 age group. On Tuesday, 1,47,048 people of this class were given a vaccine dose. To date, a total of 13,61,550 people in the age group of 18 to 44 have been given vaccination.

The UP government is going to start a vaccination campaign for people in the age group of 18 to 44 in all 75 districts from June 1. CM Yogi has directed to set up two centres each in all districts for vaccination of judicial service people, media representatives and teachers and staff.

