UP Sets Target to Administer 7 Lakh Doses A Day From Monday. Know How Govt Prepped for It

The ‘World’s Largest Free Vaccination Campaign’ of the Central Government is starting from Monday under which the Uttar Pradesh government has set a ‘Mega Target’ to administer 7 lakh Corona vaccine doses every day. From July 1, the State Government will ramp up the vaccination programme through ‘Operation 10- crore’ aiming to administer 10 crore doses by the end of August.

On the instruction of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the administration has chalked out an action plan and made all arrangements to meet the target smoothly and swiftly. Earlier, the state had been vaccinating about 4.5 lakh vaccines a day under ‘Mission June’.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating a free novel coronavirus vaccination programme starting from International Yoga Day for all citizens above the age of 18 years. All adults will be provided free anti-COVID vaccines as the central government revises its liberalised and accelerated vaccination policy.

While chairing a high-level COVID review meeting on Sunday, the Chief Minister stated, “This decision of the Prime Minister will boost the vaccination campaign. Taking advantage of this opportunity, we have to conduct our vaccination campaign with full capacity. Make preparation with a goal to administer 7 lakh doses every day and then ramp it up to around 12 lakh doses each day from July 1."

In this regard, the CM has ordered to increase the number of centres from 6000 to 10,000. The state medical and health department issued orders to the magistrates of all districts, to make all arrangements accordingly. The cold chain capacity has been doubled in the state. From 80,000 litres, the capacity has been increased to 2.25 lakh litres to stock up the vaccine provided by the Centre.

July onwards, to meet the target of 10 crores, the State government will aim to administer nearly 12 lakh doses a day. The services of more than 12000 new nursing students will be taken for this purpose.

Snapshot of the entire Mega campaign:

The Uttar Pradesh government has tweaked its strategy and adopted the ‘cluster approach ’ to ensure maximum vaccination. The entire population will be divided into clusters. Focusing on the rural areas, more than 97,000 revenue villages of all the development blocks in the State will be divided into clusters. The campaign promising the ‘ease of vaccination’ aims to vaccinate one cluster a week at the village panchayat ghar as the centre. The date and place of vaccination will be given in a slip to the villagers in advance.

Mobilization Team:

In each revenue village of the State, a Mobilization team will be constituted with the Gram Pradhan, Lekhpal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, teachers of primary school, Panchayat Secretary and Yuvak/Mahila Mangal Dal. The cluster mobilisation teams will start their awareness drive three days prior to the pilot. They will work to remove people’s doubts about the vaccine and encourage them to come forward to get the jabs.

Quick Response Teams:

Two Quick Response Teams will be deployed at the centres during the cluster vaccination in order to manage any kind of adverse situations.”On vaccination days, the villages must have ambulances and quick response teams (in case anyone needs care after vaccination)”, said the CM. The group of such teams will be called the Cluster Response Teams.

Eliminating Vaccine Hesitancy:

When more than 50% of the State population lives in villages, the government has decided to remove vaccine hesitancy among the rural people and ease the process of vaccination eliminating the digital divide which had been a deterrent in villages.

Ease of Vaccination:

The camps will be held inside the villages at the panchayat Bhawan. Thus people do not have to travel to the nearby vaccination centres to get their doses. The second key advantage is that it eliminates the step of registration for vaccination through line listing of the eligible persons like for electoral rolls.

Urban Hybrid Model:

In the urban areas, the Hybrid Model will be adopted and people will be motivated to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. For vaccinating the people of slum areas, again cluster strategy will be adopted.

Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, had administered 4,41,497 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and has so far administered 2,55,72,50 doses of vaccines.