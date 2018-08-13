UP Shia Waqf Board Makes 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Compulsory on Independence Day

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board made it compulsory to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan during Independence Day celebrations to be organised on Waqf board premises on August 15.On Saturday, the board issued orders warning “strict action” if its directive was not followed.The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi told ANI, "Shia Waqf Board has issued an order that on August 15, it is necessary to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the national anthem in the all programmes to be held on the properties of Waqf Board.""Whoever does not follow this order, strict action will be taken against him," Rizvi said.India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15 and several programmes will be held across the country.