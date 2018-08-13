English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Shia Waqf Board Makes 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Compulsory on Independence Day
On Saturday, the board issued orders warning “strict action” if its directive was not followed.
File photo of Waseem Rizvi
Loading...
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board made it compulsory to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan during Independence Day celebrations to be organised on Waqf board premises on August 15.
On Saturday, the board issued orders warning “strict action” if its directive was not followed.
The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi told ANI, "Shia Waqf Board has issued an order that on August 15, it is necessary to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the national anthem in the all programmes to be held on the properties of Waqf Board."
"Whoever does not follow this order, strict action will be taken against him," Rizvi said.
India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15 and several programmes will be held across the country.
Also Watch
On Saturday, the board issued orders warning “strict action” if its directive was not followed.
The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi told ANI, "Shia Waqf Board has issued an order that on August 15, it is necessary to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the national anthem in the all programmes to be held on the properties of Waqf Board."
"Whoever does not follow this order, strict action will be taken against him," Rizvi said.
India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15 and several programmes will be held across the country.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- 10 Things You Should Know About Sridevi on Her 55th Birth Anniversary
- Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Here is What Kriti Sanon Has In Store for You in Stree
- Manmarziyaan Track Grey Walaa Shade is an Earthy Love Song Tuned to Modern Sensibilities, Listen Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...