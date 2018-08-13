GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP Shia Waqf Board Makes 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Compulsory on Independence Day

On Saturday, the board issued orders warning “strict action” if its directive was not followed.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP Shia Waqf Board Makes 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants Compulsory on Independence Day
File photo of Waseem Rizvi
Loading...
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board made it compulsory to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan during Independence Day celebrations to be organised on Waqf board premises on August 15.

On Saturday, the board issued orders warning “strict action” if its directive was not followed.

The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi told ANI, "Shia Waqf Board has issued an order that on August 15, it is necessary to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the national anthem in the all programmes to be held on the properties of Waqf Board."

"Whoever does not follow this order, strict action will be taken against him," Rizvi said.

India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15 and several programmes will be held across the country.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...