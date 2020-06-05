UP SHO Suspended for Taking Out Farewell Procession on Transfer, Violating Covid-19 Lockdown Norms

A Station House Officer (SHO) of Baskhari police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar district has been suspended after a video went viral where he was seen leading a farewell procession on his transfer, hosted by his colleagues.

Singh was transferred to Zaidpur police station from Baskhari as a routine transfer.

In a 39-second-long video that went viral on Thursday, the SHO identified as Manoj Singh can be seen taking out a farewell rally by violating lockdown norms.

The video clip shows the SHO leading a cavalcade of bikes and open jeeps decorated with flowers, while other cops sitting and standing on them. The vehicles also played police sirens and were seen allegedly obstructing the movement of traffic on the main highway.

Moreover, in the video, none of the policemen were seen wearing face masks during the farewell rally.

As soon as video went viral, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambedkarnagar, Alok Priyadarshi took cognisance into the matter and suspended Manoj Singh. An enquiry has also been initiated under Additonal SP rank officer's supervision.







“The SHO who was transferred to Zaidpur from Baskhari moved in a cavalcade in the area and disrupted traffic movement on the main road. No policemen could be seen wearing any mask and also social distancing norms were violated. An FIR has been registered against Manoj Singh and others who violated the lockdown norms,” said SP Priyadarshi.

