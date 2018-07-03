After a video of a compounder administering anaesthesia to the patients of a private hospital in Shamli went viral, the medical center was served notice by the Chief Medical Officers. The video also shows the owner of the hospital, who is apparently class eighth pass, operating on one of the patients.The hospital in the video is allegedly Aryan Hospital, which was sealed thrice for irregularities, but due to "political connections" of the owner, the medical center reopened every time. The matter escalated to CMO shamli when an unknown person sent a CD of the entire video to CMO office. CMO has said that whatever is shown in the video is unlawful and if found true, then action will be taken against the culprits.The video shows Aryan Hospital owner Nardev Singh performing an operation, while a female compounder is administering anaesthesia. Interestingly, more than 24 patients have died in the hospital in the last one year. Of this, families of three patients have also filed an FIR against the doctor and the hospital under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.Meanwhile, CMO Ashok Kumar had constituted a team consisting of ACMO Ashok Kumar Handa, but when the team reached the hospital for investigating the matter, BJP leader Pawan Tarar allegedly stopped them from undertaking any probe. Also, the team was reportedly not allowed to enter the operation theatre by the hospital authorities, after which the team had to return without any investigation.The CMO has issued notice to the hospital and has assured action within three days.