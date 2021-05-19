UP Shows Signs of Healing, Active Covid-19 Cases Down by 60% Since Peak on April 30

As the Corinavirus fresh cases continue to show a downward trend, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a significant decline by 60 per cent in the number of active Covid cases since its peak on April 30, as the active cases have dropped from 3,10,783 to 1,23,589. The recovery rate has also gone up to 91.40 per cent.

Continuing its positive recovery trend, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday also saw 19,669 Covid-19 patients discharged as against fresh cases dropping to 7,336, making it the lowest daily infection count for the State since mid-April.

The daily case positivity rate has dipped to 2.45 per cent from a high of over 16.84 per cent in April. The case positivity rate is the percentage of samples that test positive out of the total numbers of samples evaluated.

Uttar Pradesh has been showing a better recovery in terms of low daily positivity rate as compared to several other places such as Goa (18.05%), Maharashtra (17.25%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.26%), Chandigarh (12.04%), and Kerala (12.04%).

UP has tested a total of 4,55,31,018 samples so far. As many as 2,99,327 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, making a national record.

To stop the transmission of Covid-19 in rural pockets of UP, surveillance committees set up by the UP government have been playing a vital role. More than 4 lakh members of these 60,569 surveillance committees are conducting door-to-door tests, enabling early detection, isolation and treatment and stopping the virus from spreading further. Out of 2.99 lakh Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, over 2,19,000 tests were conducted in rural areas.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been monitoring the work of these surveillance committees daily. The Chief Minister has also asked the surveillance teams to prepare a list of symptomatic patients so that they can be communicated through ICCC and CM Helpline and check the facilities available to them.

The UP CM has also directed officials to proactively engage in the efforts to fight ‘black fungus’ to prevent it from acquiring serious proportions in the State in future. The government has ensured the availability of essential medicines, noting that arrangements should be made for both prevention and treatment of the disease.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here