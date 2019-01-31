LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UP Sisters Build Miniature Shrine at Home for 'Bhai-Behan', Say Will Hold Puja Till Cong Wins 2019 Polls

Earlier, Congress workers in Prayagraj had put up posters in which Priyanka Gandhi is seen as an avatar of Goddess Durga.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 31, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
The miniature shrine with pictures of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the Tanya and Simran Tripathi's house.
Lucknow: Two sisters in UP's Barabanki district have started one-of-a-kind puja for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee of UP(East) Priyanka Gandhi.

Around 25 kilometres from the state capital, Tanya and Simran Tripathi have made a miniature shrine in their house with pictures of the two leaders alongside images of other Hindu gods and goddesses.

“I want Rahul Gandhi to be our next Prime Minister and his sister Priyanka ji should help him just like Lord Krishna helped Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata,” Tanya said vowing to continue the ceremony till the day the Congress chief is elected Prime Minister.

The ‘gods’ she was referring to are mythological characters from the Sanskrit epic Maharabarata, where Lord Krishna helped Arjun win the battle of Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters in Prayagraj had put posters in which Priyanka Gandhi is seen as an avatar of Goddess Durga. The poster which carries the slogan ‘Congress Ki Durga, Shatruon Ka Karegi Vadh’ (Congress’ Durga will conquer over enemies) also includes the pointers Employment to Youth, Initiative on Ram Temple, Women Safety, Cheaper Petrol and Diesel, GST exemption to businessmen.

Earlier, posters had come up in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi and CM Yogi’s hometown Gorakhpur, asking Priyanka Gandhi to contest the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls from the constituencies. The posters put up by Congress workers in Varanasi had declared - “Kashi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Priyanka Gandhi Ho Sansad Hamaar

