English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
UP Sisters Build Miniature Shrine at Home for 'Bhai-Behan', Say Will Hold Puja Till Cong Wins 2019 Polls
Earlier, Congress workers in Prayagraj had put up posters in which Priyanka Gandhi is seen as an avatar of Goddess Durga.
The miniature shrine with pictures of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the Tanya and Simran Tripathi's house.
Lucknow: Two sisters in UP's Barabanki district have started one-of-a-kind puja for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee of UP(East) Priyanka Gandhi.
Around 25 kilometres from the state capital, Tanya and Simran Tripathi have made a miniature shrine in their house with pictures of the two leaders alongside images of other Hindu gods and goddesses.
“I want Rahul Gandhi to be our next Prime Minister and his sister Priyanka ji should help him just like Lord Krishna helped Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata,” Tanya said vowing to continue the ceremony till the day the Congress chief is elected Prime Minister.
The ‘gods’ she was referring to are mythological characters from the Sanskrit epic Maharabarata, where Lord Krishna helped Arjun win the battle of Kurukshetra.
Meanwhile, Congress supporters in Prayagraj had put posters in which Priyanka Gandhi is seen as an avatar of Goddess Durga. The poster which carries the slogan ‘Congress Ki Durga, Shatruon Ka Karegi Vadh’ (Congress’ Durga will conquer over enemies) also includes the pointers Employment to Youth, Initiative on Ram Temple, Women Safety, Cheaper Petrol and Diesel, GST exemption to businessmen.
Earlier, posters had come up in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi and CM Yogi’s hometown Gorakhpur, asking Priyanka Gandhi to contest the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls from the constituencies. The posters put up by Congress workers in Varanasi had declared - “Kashi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Priyanka Gandhi Ho Sansad Hamaar
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Around 25 kilometres from the state capital, Tanya and Simran Tripathi have made a miniature shrine in their house with pictures of the two leaders alongside images of other Hindu gods and goddesses.
“I want Rahul Gandhi to be our next Prime Minister and his sister Priyanka ji should help him just like Lord Krishna helped Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata,” Tanya said vowing to continue the ceremony till the day the Congress chief is elected Prime Minister.
The ‘gods’ she was referring to are mythological characters from the Sanskrit epic Maharabarata, where Lord Krishna helped Arjun win the battle of Kurukshetra.
Meanwhile, Congress supporters in Prayagraj had put posters in which Priyanka Gandhi is seen as an avatar of Goddess Durga. The poster which carries the slogan ‘Congress Ki Durga, Shatruon Ka Karegi Vadh’ (Congress’ Durga will conquer over enemies) also includes the pointers Employment to Youth, Initiative on Ram Temple, Women Safety, Cheaper Petrol and Diesel, GST exemption to businessmen.
Earlier, posters had come up in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi and CM Yogi’s hometown Gorakhpur, asking Priyanka Gandhi to contest the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls from the constituencies. The posters put up by Congress workers in Varanasi had declared - “Kashi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Priyanka Gandhi Ho Sansad Hamaar
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- En-Grave Error: Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Has Spelling Mistake, and Social Media Can't Stop Facepalming
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
- Karanvir Bohra Issued a Temporary Passport, Thanks Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy for Immediate Help in Moscow
- Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results