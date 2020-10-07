UP SIT Gets 10 More Days to Submit Report on Hathras Gang-rape Case

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the time period given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the Hathras incident, for 10 more days to submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Previously, the SIT was scheduled to submit the investigation report on Wednesday, however, owing to increased scope in the investigation, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avinash Awasthi gave 10 more days more time to the team to submit their report.

Reacting to the extension of time given to the SIT, Samajwadi Party leader and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan alleged that the government along with the team was trying to hide something. "The entire country saw the real face of Yogi Adityanath and the BJP in the Hathras incident, now the SIT probing the Hathras incident has been given 10 more day time to submit its report. There is some definitely something that the people investigating the matter and the government both are trying to hide. The entire country now feels that the Yogi Adityanath government is standing with the culprits, such incidents indicate in this direction only," he said.

Based on the initial report submitted by the SIT, CM Adityanath had already suspended five police officers including the Hathras Superintendent of Police, DSP, CO and SHO.

All four accused in the alleged gang-rape and murder case of 19-year-old in Hathras have been arrested and sent to jail.

The chief minister had called the SIT and summoned the investigation report in view of protests by the victim's family and opposition parties. However, later, a CBI inquiry into the matter was also recommended by the chief minister.

On September 14, four men allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Bulgadhi village of UP's Hathras district and then tried to strangulate her. The victim was later admitted to Aligarh Medical College but was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition worsened. The victim succumbed to her injuries on September 29 while undergoing treatment.

Officials of the district administration then cremated the victim's body in middle of the night at 3 am in spite of most family members opposing the midnight cremation. Following the incident, an outrage was seen from road to social media. Several opposition parties also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on the issue.