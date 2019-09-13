Take the pledge to vote

UP SIT Seals Chinmayanand's Ashram Day After Quizzing Him for 7 Hours Over Rape Allegation by Law Student

An official said that Chinmayanand, who was interrogated from 6:30pm to 10:30pm on Thursday, was not present in the ashram when the SIT team arrived.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
New Delhi: The ashram of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping and physically exploiting a Shahjahanpur law student, was sealed by a special investigation team on Friday.

According to information, the SIT team sealed the Divya Dham ashram around 4am. Only one room has been left for the BJP leader. An official said that Chinmayanand, who was interrogated from 6:30pm to 10:30pm on Thursday, was not present in the ashram when the SIT team arrived.

The woman, who had gone missing after she live-streamed her allegations against the BJP leader, was traced to Rajasthan by UP Police recently.

In the video, the student had alleged that Chinmayanand had been threatening to kill her and her family because she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She had also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

