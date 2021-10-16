UP: Six, Including 2 Children, Feared Drowned During Idol Immersion During Dusshera

Six people, including two children, are feared to have drowned in rivers during idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad and Badaun districts, while the body of a 12-year-old boy has been fished out from the Yamuna, officials said on Saturday. The incidents took place of Friday on the occasion of Dusshera, they said. In Budaun, four people are feared to have drowned in the Ganga during idol immersion, the officials said.

There were six people, while two were saved, four are missing, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh on Saturday said that a search has been launched to trace the missing persons.

In Firozabad, three people went missing while idol immersion in the Yamuna, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Rajesh Kumar Verma, said on Saturday. The body of Gopal Rathor (12) was fished out on Saturday, while a search is on for Neeraj Baghel (11) and Vishal Mohalle (16), he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.