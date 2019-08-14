UP Special Task Force Arrests 3 for Attack on Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, Panchayat Members
The Rae Bareli MLA had alleged that the attack was orchestrated by zila chief Awadhesh Singh's brother, BJP MLC Dinesh Singh, and their accomplices.
Congress MLA Aditi Singh's car lays toppled after it was attacked in May.
Lucknow: Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with an attack on Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, and other zila panchayat members by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.
The attack took place in May when Singh, along with the panchayat members, was on the way to participate in a no-confidence motion against the zila panchayat chief, Awadhesh Singh.
Rohit Singh, Awadhesh Kumar, and Jitendra Kumar were arrested from the Ashiana area of Lucknow on Tuesday. The SUV used in the attack and a mobile phone have also been recovered.
They also carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on their heads.
Speaking to media, Deputy SP (STF) PK Mishra said, “The accused first thrashed a zila panchayat member Krishan Lal Lodhi and even tried to abduct him, however Lodhi somehow managed to escape. After which they attacked other Zila Panchayat members as well. All three arrested are accomplices of Awadhesh Singh and BJP MLC Dinesh Singh.”
As per information, the three arrested admitted that they, along with Awadhesh Singh, were waiting for the zila panchayat members near the toll plaza at Bachrawan. A CCTV footage from the toll booth confirms that they were present there.
Earlier, Aditi Singh had raised questions over the administration's inaction in the case of the attack that took place in May. In her FIR, the Congress MLA had named BJP MLC Dinesh Singh, his brother Ganesh Singh, Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh and several others.
