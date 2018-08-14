GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UP State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018: 1704 Mission Manager Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

UPSRLM aims to place the selected candidates at the state level, district and block levels. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 31st August 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 14, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018: 1704 Mission Manager Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
U P State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1704 vacancies for the post of Mission Managers has begun today on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), an autonomous registered society under the aegis of Rural Development Department, Government of UP, Uttar Pradesh -sids.co.in/upsrlm. UPSRLM aims to place the selected candidates at the state level, district and block levels. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UPSRLM Recruitment 2018 for Mission Managers Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sids.co.in/upsrlm/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Select the respective post from the drop down
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 5 – Download the submitted form and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://www.sids.co.in/upsrlm_applyonline/candidate_info.php#

UPSRLM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1704
State Level - 11
District Level - 141
Block Level - 1552

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all levels of posts mentioned above.

Official Advertisement:
https://www.sids.co.in/upsrlm/dindex.php

Age Limit:
State Level – The age of the applicant should not be more than 55 years as on the date of issue of advertisement.
District Level/ Block Level - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on the date of issue of advertisement.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 14th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2018

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...