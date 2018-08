UP State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018: 1704 Mission Manager Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

U P State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1704 vacancies for the post of Mission Managers has begun today on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), an autonomous registered society under the aegis of Rural Development Department, Government of UP, Uttar Pradesh -sids.co.in/upsrlm. UPSRLM aims to place the selected candidates at the state level, district and block levels. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sids.co.in/upsrlm/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ on the home pageStep 3 – Select the respective post from the drop downStep 4 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 5 – Download the submitted form and take a printout for future referenceTotal Posts: 1704State Level - 11District Level - 141Block Level - 1552Applicants must read the read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all levels of posts mentioned above.State Level – The age of the applicant should not be more than 55 years as on the date of issue of advertisement.District Level/ Block Level - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on the date of issue of advertisement.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Start date of submission of online application – 14th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2018