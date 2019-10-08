UP STF Arrests Kingpin of Interstate Drug Cartel

Lucknow: The kingpin of an interstate gang of drug smugglers was arrested on Tuesday by the special task force of Uttar Pradesh police, an official statement said.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, operated a gang which supplied narcotics substances to eastern Uttar Pradesh from Odisha and Jharkhand, the STF statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the special task force nabbed Mishra at Aliganj crossing in Manikpur area of Pratapgarh district, it stated.

A probe into Mishra's links is underway and efforts are on to elicit more information from him about the gang, the statement said.

