UP STF Nabs 4 Men For Credit Card Fraud Worth Crores

Noida (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested four Delhi-based men accused of duping multiple banks to the tune of crores of rupees, officials said. The men allegedly got credit cards made on forged documents and used stolen Cibil scores (a consumer’s credit details) for that purpose, they said.

The accused were held near the Sector 16A-located Filmcity by the Noida unit of the STF, the officials said. The gang was active since 2011 and four of its members have been arrested today, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

They used forged documents and stole information of other users to get credit cards made which were used by them for shopping. After exhausting the credit limit of these cards, they would relocate themselves and again dupe another bank using the same method, Mishra said. Those held have been identified as gang leader Jitendra Gulati alias Jatin, Kapoor Singh Dahiya, Trilok Nath Sharma and Kuldeep alias Karan. All of them are from Rohini in Delhi, except for Kuldeep, who is from Jahangirpuri, according to the STF.

The agency said it has got a bank account belonging to the accused and containing Rs 18.50 lakh frozen. Rs 6.23 lakh cash was recovered from them as well, it added. The STF also seized seven gold biscuits weighing 44 grams, gold earrings weighing 7.28 grams from them besides eight PAN cards, 60 credit cards, nine debit cards, 16 point-of-sale (POS) machines, and some important documents.

Two cars, a Maruti Swift Dzire and a Nissan Terrano, have also been impounded, it said. An FIR against the accused has been lodged at the Noida Sector 20 police station and further proceedings are underway, the agency said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor