UP STF Personnel, Families Asked to Remove 52 ‘Dubious’ Chinese Apps from Phones Amid Tensions With Neighbour

Amid tensions escalated due to the India-China violent face-off which led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has ordered its personnel to uninstall 52 “dubious” Chinese apps from their mobile phones immediately.

The decision was taken after considering over the possibility of data theft.

In the order issued, Amitabh Yash, IG STF, has asked all STF members to remove these 52 apps from their as well from phones of their family members.

The apps were allegedly marked unsafe by the Union Home Ministry recently and it was doubted that these Chinese apps may steal personal and other data from the mobile phones.

The list of 52 apps that are said to be “dubious” in nature are - Tik Tok, Vault Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Weibo, We Chat, SHARE It, UC News, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, Xender, Club Factory, Helo, LIKE, Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, News Dog, Photo Wonder, APUS Browser, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), MI Community, DU Recorder, You Cam Makeup, MI Store, DU Battery Saver, 360 Security, DU Browser, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master – Cheetah, Cache Cleaner DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International. QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music, QQ Mall, QQ News Feed, We Sync, Selfie City, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, MI Video call – Xiomi and Parallel Space.

