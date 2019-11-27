Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Sub-Inspector Suspended for Objectionable Posts Against PM Modi, RSS on Twitter, Facebook

The sub-inspector posted at the Kadipur police station, had written the comments between 2016 and 2018, and had not deleted them despite warning.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
UP Sub-Inspector Suspended for Objectionable Posts Against PM Modi, RSS on Twitter, Facebook
Representative image.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A police sub-inspector was suspended for posting objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on social media, the police said.

The sub-inspector Anand Gautam, posted at the Kadipur police station here, had written the comments between 2016 and 2018, and had not deleted them despite warning.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Kumar has suspended the sub-inspector with immediate effect and has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer has been asked to review Gautam's Twitter and Facebook posts, including six against the Prime Minister and four against the RSS and BJP, before initiating legal action.

"The suspended officer has been asked to explain his conduct. The social media cell of the district police will review the social media accounts of all police personnel. A warning has been issued to all to refrain from objectionable posts," the SP said.

The suspended sub-inspector's posts were brought to the notice of Kadipur SHO Om Veer Singh by local BJP leaders who claimed that he had also maligned the chief minister.

