UP Relaxes Weekend Lockdown Rule for Raksha Bandhan: Here's What's Open, What's Not

In a meeting of the Covid-19 review team on Friday, chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided that the Sunday lockdown in Uttar Pradesh should be discontinued from August 22, which will be observed as Rakshabandhan. The decision was made by the team reportedly in light of reducing cases in the state.

Markets will now be allowed to be open like on weekdays. Commercial activities will be open from 6 am to 10 pm on all days. The decision to open up on Sundays was made after assessing the present Covid situation in the state, which is reportedly under control. Uttar Pradesh reported a decline in active cases with 26 new cases and 23 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed:

1. Markets, shops and business establishments to operate on Sundays.

2. Movement of people allowed on Sundays from 6 am to 10 pm.

3. Malls, eateries and bars can remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Cinemas to function with a maximum 50 per cent capacity

5. Swimming pools to remain closed.

On August 11, the Uttar Pradesh government had partially relaxed restrictions by lifting lockdown on Saturdays from August 14. Before that, shops and establishments were only allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. The state has vaccinated over six crore people. Schools and colleges are also gradually opening up.

According to a report in DNA, a few women’s groups had urged Adityanath to lift the curfew on Sunday in view of Rakshabandhan, while cinema hall owners were also asking the state government to end the weekly closure as it was affecting business. The report also stated that a government spokesperson said the markets will now observe weekly closure on designated days as before.

