UP's 'Smart' Digital Route: CM Yogi Orders Reliable Internet Connectivity in Villages

In an attempt to make villages in Uttar Pradesh ‘smart’, the state government on Thursday ordered officials to ensure reliable internet connectivity in all secretariats in rural areas. The latest initiative will ensure villagers will have access to free Wi-Fi services within a 50-metre radius of village secretariats.

The move will play a key role in uplifting the living standards of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, said Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. “To promote the new economic activities of the state and central governments, good internet connectivity in the villages is very important," Singh said.

Passing the order, Singh said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions converting state gram panchayats into smart villages. The process of converting 58,189 gram panchayats into village secretariats is already underway."

“We are also working towards ensuring that the people of villages do not have to visit multiple government departments to obtain different documents and records. They will be able to get all the documents and records from village secretariats with the help of Panchayat Sahayak and Common Service Centre (CSC)," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.