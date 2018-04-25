English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Teacher Accused of Making Casteist Slur, Makes Dalit Student Sit in Last Row
The incident took place on Monday when the teacher allegedly used casteist words against the Class VII student and then asked her to sit in the last row, said SHO Kapil Kapervan.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar: A complaint was registered against a teacher over charges of using casteist words against a Dalit student.
The incident took place on Monday when the teacher allegedly used casteist words against the Class VII student and then asked her to sit in the last row, said SHO Kapil Kapervan.
"The parents of the victim, who belonged to a Balmiki community, have registered a complaint against the teacher," Kapervan said.
Meanwhile, the teacher categorically denied the allegations.
Also Watch
The incident took place on Monday when the teacher allegedly used casteist words against the Class VII student and then asked her to sit in the last row, said SHO Kapil Kapervan.
"The parents of the victim, who belonged to a Balmiki community, have registered a complaint against the teacher," Kapervan said.
Meanwhile, the teacher categorically denied the allegations.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert