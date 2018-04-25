UP Teacher Accused of Making Casteist Slur, Makes Dalit Student Sit in Last Row

A complaint was registered against a teacher over charges of using casteist words against a Dalit student.The incident took place on Monday when the teacher allegedly used casteist words against the Class VII student and then asked her to sit in the last row, said SHO Kapil Kapervan."The parents of the victim, who belonged to a Balmiki community, have registered a complaint against the teacher," Kapervan said.Meanwhile, the teacher categorically denied the allegations.