UP Teacher Recruitment Scam: STF to Verify Documents of All Successful Candidates in Each District

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), which has taken over the investigation in the matter of alleged anomalies in the recruitment of 69,000 government teachers in the state, has set up a committee in each district to verify the documents of all the successful candidates. The matter was highlighted when allegations surfaced that some people had taken money in lieu of getting candidates to pass the exam in Prayagraj district.

The FIR in the case was registered in Soranv police station in Prayagraj and the decision to transfer the investigation to an STF was taken after the Prayagraj police recommended a change in the investigating agency to the UP government.

The Prayagraj police allegedly made this recommendation due to the large network of the accused in the case, after which the UP DGP gave his nod to transfer the investigation. The scam was allegedly masterminded by prime accused KL Patel who has been in jail along with other accused.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday said, “The STF has started a probe into the alleged anomalies in the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state. A committee has been formed in each district to verify the documents of all the successful candidates. This committee will comprise of ASP, SDM and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). The investigation has also started in Prayagraj and STF has taken over the documents related to the case from Prayagraj police.”

On the issue of Anamika Shukla, Kumar said that cases have been registered in various districts against her and investigations are being done at district level. "All the points in this case are being thoroughly investigated,” he added.