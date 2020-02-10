Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Teachers Must Learn Foreign Languages So They Can Work Abroad, Says CM Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that a large proportion of applicants had failed the recruitment exam for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board, indicating that the system needed more attention.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Teachers Must Learn Foreign Languages So They Can Work Abroad, Says CM Adityanath
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday suggested that teachers in the state should be taught foreign languages so that they can work abroad.

At the same time, he lamented that a large proportion of applicants had failed the recruitment exam for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board, indicating that the system needed more attention.

"The demand for Indian teachers is the highest in the world, the chief minister claimed.

He said the country should upgrade the qualifications of its teachers so that they can be sent abroad,

"All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh should identify countries where teachers are needed and the languages spoken there, he said at a seminar at Digvijaynath LT Training College.

He said the identified languages can then be made part of the curriculum for teacher trainees.

Adityanath said 70 per cent of graduate candidates had failed the last Basic Education Board exam last time.

This shows which way the quality of our education system is going. We have to pay special attention to this," he said at the college named after a former mahant of Gorakhnath Math.

The chief minister, who is the current head of the math, also praised mahant Avaidyanath from whom he took over.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram