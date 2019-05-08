Take the pledge to vote

UP Teen Gang-raped, Kept Prisoner for 51 Days; Police Refused to Lodge FIR for a Week

The girl was allegedly abducted by two youths staying in her neighbourhood and was raped between March 2 and April 22.

May 8, 2019
UP Teen Gang-raped, Kept Prisoner for 51 Days; Police Refused to Lodge FIR for a Week
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Noida: A 16-year-old girl from Mamura in Uttar Pradesh was repeatedly raped and kept confined at an undisclosed location for 51 days by three men, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl was allegedly abducted by two youths staying in her neighbourhood and was raped between March 2 and April 22. They had threatened to kill her if she tried to flee, the girl’s father said in a complaint.

According to a Times of India report, the girl’s father said two of the accused — Chotu, a native of Chatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Suraj who belongs to Mahoba — went to his house and took his daughter into confidence in the first week of March.

“They kidnapped the girl and kept her confined in a room, where she was raped between March 2 and April 22. In their absence, the girl would be assaulted by Aditya, a resident of Sector 135 who would be present in the room,” the complaint says.

The girl somehow managed to flee from the spot on April 22, reached home and narrated the ordeal to her parents, after which they approached the police.

But the girl’s family has alleged that despite repeated attempts, police refused to lodge a complaint initially. It was only on April 30, when the girl’s father gave a written complaint to Gautam Budh Nagar SP (crime), that an FIR was finally lodged, the family said.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 376 d (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 3/4 of the POCSO Act and a medical test was conducted on Tuesday.
