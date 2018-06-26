UP Teen Held for Sending Threats to PM Modi, Wanted to Frame Relative Over 'Gilli-Danda' Fight

A quarrel over a game of ‘gilli-danda’ around two years ago made a 19-year-old school dropout hatch a plan to implicate his cousin in a sensitive case — a death threat to PM Modi.According to a report in The Times of India, the youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor had hacked into the Facebook account of a Maharashtra farmer and changed the name and profile picture to that of his cousin, Nadeem.He then posted the message on Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gujjar's Facebook account. Last week, the legislator had claimed the besides the PM, the post also had remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.“In a fresh post on my Facebook page, some anti-social elements have issued death threats to PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and me. Five days ago, the same people had issued threats to the PM. It is surprising that police are yet to make any arrests,” Gujjar said.After the incident, a local BJP worker, Gullu Pradhan, registered an FIR against unidentified people under IPC sections of 124a (exciting disaffection towards the government), 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under the provisions of the IT Act.Acting on the complaint, a police team travelled to Solapur in Maharashtra only to find that the farmer was nowhere involved in the case.“Our cyber team travelled to Maharashtra but found that the original account holder had no role in this. The cell then traced the mobile phone through which the accused had allegedly posted the message, and nabbed him,” Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.During interrogation, accused Salman told the police that he had taken the step to take revenge on his cousin.“Around a year ago, my cousins Nadeem and Nanu Idrisi, beat me up while we were playing gilli-danda. They also beat up my brother and snatched our motocycles. I told them that I will avenge this and hatched the plan to implicate them,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.The accused further said, “I was searching for IDS that have mobile numbers as the name and I got one. I put the mobile number as the password and it opened up. Then, I changed the name and posted Nadeem’s photo. Then, I wrote the threatening message. It was to implicate them in the case and avenge the ill-treatment I suffered at their hands.”Salman has studied up to class 10 and had worked at a factory in Delhi that manufactures power banks for mobile phones.