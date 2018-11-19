UP Teen Set Ablaze for Refusing to Marry Cousin

A 16-year-old girl was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, allegedly by her cousin for refusing to marry him, police said Monday.The girl had gone out to attend nature's call on Sunday evening in Jarakhar village when the cousin met her and started putting pressure on her to flee and get married, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh.When she refused, the accused poured kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze. The girl has suffered 50-per-cent burns and undergoing treatment at a hospital, the ASP said.A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's father and efforts are to nab the accused who is absconding, the officer added.