UP Teen Set Ablaze for Refusing to Marry Cousin

The girl had gone out to attend nature's call in UP's Hamirpur district when the cousin met her and started putting pressure on her to flee and get married.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
UP Teen Set Ablaze for Refusing to Marry Cousin
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Banda: A 16-year-old girl was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, allegedly by her cousin for refusing to marry him, police said Monday.

The girl had gone out to attend nature's call on Sunday evening in Jarakhar village when the cousin met her and started putting pressure on her to flee and get married, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh.

When she refused, the accused poured kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze. The girl has suffered 50-per-cent burns and undergoing treatment at a hospital, the ASP said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's father and efforts are to nab the accused who is absconding, the officer added.
Loading...
