UP Teen Sets Herself Ablaze After Repeated Molestation by Minor, Dies: Police

A 15-year- old girl who had set herself ablaze in a village under Sumerpur police station area after allegedly being molested by a boy, succumbed to her injuries in a Kanpur hospital on Saturday, police said. The girl had been rushed to the Kanpur hospital for specialised treatment as she had received severe burn injuries on Tuesday, they said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said the class IX student had set herself on fire on Tuesday over repeated harassment and molestation by a 16-year-old boy. On the complaint of the victim’s family, a case was registered against the minor boy, who was held on Thursday and produced before a juvenile court which sent him to a juvenile home, the SP said.

Following the girl’s death, an additional section of murder would be included in the case against him, the SP said. The girl’s family had earlier alleged that the boy often used to tease and harass her and had done the same on Monday.

They had also accused the police of letting the boy go only after warning him. Disturbed by repeated harassments and molestation, the girl had sprinkled kerosene on herself around 8 am on Tuesday and set herself ablaze, the girl’s family members said.