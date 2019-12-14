Banda (UP): An 18-year-old girl, who was said to have been raped by 'distant relative', allegedly set herself on fire after her family refused to accept her relationship with uncle, police said on Saturday.

She is battling for life at a Kanpur hospital with 90 per cent burns.

According to preliminary investigation, the woman wanted to marry her distant relative, who is 25 years old. However, the family rejected the relationship, saying that a girl cannot marry her uncle.

A panchayat was also held between their families over the matter and the 25-year-old was asked to leave the village till the girl is married off elsewhere. An officer from Hussainganj police station said that amidst the discussion, the 18-year-old got up and went inside her house and set herself ablaze.

On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed her to a local community health centre from where she was referred to the Kanpur hospital.

The woman's brother, however, alleged the distant relative raped her due to which she set herself ablaze. Hours later, he changed his statement and said that the uncle raped her and set her on fire, police said.

On the complaint of the victim's father, an FIR has been registered against the relative and efforts are on to arrest him, the circle officer said.

