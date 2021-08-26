UP Teenager Depressed After Molestation Dies By Suicide

A teenage girl depressed after repeated harassment and molestation by a youth allegedly died by suicide, on Wednesday, in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A 15-year-old girl hanged herself to death in Kamruddinpur village under Sureri police jurisdiction in Jaunpur, according to the police. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the room, where the teenager hanged herself to death. “In the suicide note the girl has mentioned that she was forced to take the extreme step due to regular harassment by a youth,” said an officer of Sureri police station.

A senior police officer of Sureri police station told News 18 that the suicide note is written in Hindi. In her suicide note the victim has mentioned name of one Rustam Ali who was repeatedly molesting and harassing her for the last three months, added the officer. The girl in her suicide note has asked her father to take revenge of her death.

“We have sent the body for postmortem to the Jaunpur district hospital,” informed the officer.

According to the victim’s mother, around 8 am on Wednesday she went to her daughter’s room to wake her up. “When she did not open the door after knocking for several minutes, I peeped through the window. I was shocked to see her hanging from the roof,” said the teenager’s mother.

The girl’s father runs a sweet shop in the village. The villagers gathered in large numbers at the Sureri police station after knowing the reason behind the suicide and demanded stringent action against the accused youth

“The victim’s father has lodged a complaint against one Rustam Ali, his uncle Gorakhnath and grandfather Ali Raja,” the police officer said.

A police officer stationed at the Jaunpur police district headquarters told the media that security forces have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident. According to the officer, “Relatives of the victim and villagers are infuriated over the incident. The accused is from a particular community and to prevent any untoward incident in the village security forces have been deployed.”

