UP Teenager Hacks to Death Grandfather for Property, Arrested

Banda: An 18-year-old youth was arrested here for allegedly hacking to death his grandfather over a property issue, police said Sunday. Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said the incident took place in Sandi village in the district on Friday night.

Pradeep killed his 65-year-old grandfather Motilal Pal with an axe.

"During investigation, it was found that Pal had given 22 bigha of land to his elder son Sabhajeet, and 21 bigha to the wife of his younger son. He kept the remaining 40 bighas of land with himself. It was over this piece of land that Sabhajeet's son Pradeep killed his grandfather," Saha said.

Pradeep was arrested on Saturday evening and the axe used in the crime recovered. A blood-stained cloth has also been recovered from the farm field.

