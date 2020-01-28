UP Teens Beat Class 6 Boy to Death For Refusing to Buy Guavas for Them

Lakhimpur (UP): Three government school students in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district allegedly beat up a Class VI student to death when he refused to buy them guavas. The shocking incident took place at Amirnagar village on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Farmaan Qureshi. He had gotten into a quarrel with his three friends, all aged 15, when they asked him to purchase guavas for them after school hours on Saturday.

When Qureshi reached school with his cousin Tauheed on Monday, the three boys attacked and thrashed him mercilessly. They were later caught by school staff and handed over to police.

An FIR has been registered against the three under IPC section 302 (murder) on the complaint of Qureshi's father. Qureshi's body has been sent for postmortem.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonam and DM Shailendra Singh spoke to the aggrieved family, as well as the family of the main accused. The accused boy said that he had never intended to kill Qureshi, and had only punched him in the stomach.

However, Qureshi's father Saimur alleged that the incident took place in the presence of a school teacher. "My nephew Tauheed, who studies in the same school, told me that Qureshi was thrashed by the three in the presence of a school teacher. The accused sat on his chest and repeatedly thrashed him to death."

In response, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Budhpriya Singh said -- "The police have taken necessary steps in the case and we have ordered a probe to ascertain whether any negligence was shown on the part of any school teacher."

Station House Office (SHO) Sanjay Tyagi said that while an FIR had been registered against the three children, initial investigations indicated that only one of the accused beat up Qureshi.

"We have recorded the statement of the school children, who witnessed the fight between the boys and it seems like it was an accidental death. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the main cause of death. The accused will be sent to juvenile home," Tyagi said.

