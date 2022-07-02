UP: Tiger That Killed 5 In Less Than 40 Days, Shifted to Lucknow Zoo

The “errant” tiger, which had killed five people in less than 40 days and was captured three days ago, was shifted to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo in Lucknow, an official said on Saturday.

“The tiger had developed physical deformities due to which it could not hunt its natural prey in the wild and was thus forced to attack humans as easy prey,” the official said, adding it was deemed unfit to be released into the forests.

“The errant tigress, which was found to be responsible for the recent human casualties in Manjhra Purab forest area, was shifted to Lucknow zoo on Friday night under the supervision of a veterinary expert,” Akash Badhawan, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, told PTI.

“The tigress reached the zoo on Saturday morning safe and sound,” he added.

“It was captured from the Manjhra Purab forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone on June 29 night,” Sanjay Kumar Pathak, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.