Up to 7 Years in Jail for Attacking Doctors and Healthcare Workers, Says Govt amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the proposed ordinance also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.

April 22, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Up to 7 Years in Jail for Attacking Doctors and Healthcare Workers, Says Govt amid Covid-19 Pandemic
A doctor in a hazmat suit checks the temperature of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against them as cognizable and non-bailable offences, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

He said the proposed ordinance also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.

The proposed ordinance will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It will help protect healthcare service personnel and their living and working premises against violence.

Asked whether the new changes in the law will be applicable even after the threat of COVID-19 is over, Javadekar said the ordinance has been approved to amend the Epidemic Act.

"But it is a good beginning," he said, without elaborating.

