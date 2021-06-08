UP to Equip Four Lakh Anganwadi Workers with Smartphones

The Anganwadi workers have been an important tool in the UP government’s various schemes and also ineffective implementation of the UP Model of Corona control. To smoothen their activities, the UP Chief Minister on Tuesday directed to provide smartphones to all Anganwadi workers in the State.

All data related to women and children schemes will now be in the hands of Anganwadi workers. There are 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres in the State with about four lakh workers available.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting, instructed the officials to provide smartphones to the Anganwadi workers at the earliest.

The government will also train the Anganwadi workers on how to make better use of smartphones. For this, the UP government has prepared a plan for the training of workers. Every Anganwadi worker will be given training in the use of smartphones.

According to an official spokesman, this will facilitate the functioning of Anganwadi workers and lend maximum transparency in the implementation of the schemes.

After being equipped with smartphones, the various schemes in rural areas including nutrition and child welfare will be implemented more effectively.

The Chief Minister has also launched “Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana” for the children whose parents have died due to Covid, as well as the children who are suffering from non-Covid diseases. The smartphone initiative will also help the implementation of this and other such schemes seamlessly and transparently.

